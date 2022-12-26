IHC seeks details of gifts received by presidents, PMs since 1947

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details of gifts availed by presidents and prime ministers of Pakistan since 1947 from the Cabinet Division, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the IHC during a hearing of the petition filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi. The plea was heard by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner s counsel said his client had asked for the details of the gifts received by the presidents and prime ministers since 1947 but the Cabinet Division refused to provide the information on the plea that it was classified.

He further stated that the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) gave an order on June 29 but it had not been implemented despite the passage of five months.

“Why are you limiting yourself to the presidents and prime ministers? Justice Aurangzeb inquired and added this shows your ambition.

Later, IHC issued a notice to the Cabinet Division to not implement the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission and sought a report within a month.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought details of all recipients, who had retained gifts from the Toshakhana from 1947 till date.

