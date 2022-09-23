IHC seeks record of cases registered against assembly members

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought record of cases registered against assembly members from the secretary interior, ARY News reported.

The record was sought by the IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a harassment plea of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and others here on Friday.

Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the IHC on behalf of Fawad Chaudhry. At the outset of the hearing CJ Justice Minallah said currently your client is petitioner and member of the Parliament.

Technically, yes My lord, Faisal Chaudhry replied. To this, the IHC CJ remarked not technically but your petitioner is a member of the Parliament until dentification from the ECP.

It is your responsibility to go to constituencies and resolve the issues of the masses, he said to the counsel of Fawad.

Later, the IHC summoned report from the secretary interior within three weeks about registration of cases against assembly members or directed him to appear in person before the court in case of non-presence of the report.

