IHC seeks reply from respondents in Imaan Mazari case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the respondents in Imaan Mazari ‘derogatory’ remarks case, ARY News reported.

Imaan Mazari is the daughter of former Human rights minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari.

The IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah heard the bail before arrest plea of lawyer and civil rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari in a case about using ‘derogatory’ remarks against state institutions.

Imaan was fixed in an alleged fake case, the lawyer said and added that she is ready to join the investigation whenever it is needed.

Justice Athar Minallah in his remarks said seems that the FIR against Imaan Mazari has been registered in haste. The IHC while summoning response from the respondents in the case, adjourned the case until June 9.

The case

The case was lodged against Imaan Mazari by Lt Colonel Humayun Akhtar at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station under PPC Sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Humayun Akhtar is the representative of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the statement, Imaan made a ‘derogatory and hateful’ statement on May 21, the day her mother was arrested from outside her house.

“Derogatory statements are highly disparaging, aimed to cause and incite mutiny/intimidation amongst rank and file of the Pakistan Army”, adding that they led to “ridicule and created hatred within the Pakistan Army, while also causing unrest within the institution” the FIR read.

