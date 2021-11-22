IHC seeks suggestions in social media rules case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has sought suggestions from the amicus curiae in a case related to social media rules, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing identical petitions filed against the implementation of “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020” appointed Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Sadaf Baig, Nighat Dad and Fariha Aziz to assist the court into the matter.

IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah while summoning the suggestions from the assistants remarked that the court will see that rules are not in contradiction with the constitution of Pakistan.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wudood apprised the court that a committee headed by Federal Minister Shireen Mazari held meetings with more than 30 stakeholders including Facebook, Google, Twitter and others.

Showing resentment over the closure of the short-video sharing app, TikTok, the IHC chief justice said where it happens that authority makes policies on ethics? Why TikTok was banned and unblocked, he asked.

“This is not a joke, we have to move forward by obeying the law of the land,” he remarekd. You cannot fight with technology, the world has advanced in the field of technology.

Justice Minallah asked the AAG that is he aware of the difference between contempt of court and freedom of speech? Court has given its decision that criticizing a judge is not a contempt of court.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until January 6.

