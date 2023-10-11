IHC serves notices in domestic violence case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the human rights ministry and others in a case pertaining to prevention of domestic violence, ARY News reported.

The court also hearing the plea of removing civil judge Asim Hafeez from office.

The court comprised of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq directed the parties to submit recommendations with regard to child welfare and child protection.

Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s wife Soumia Asim has been accused in child maid Rizwana torture case.

In an interchange with the counsel of the civil judge chief justice said that this case would not have implications over Rizwana torture case trial. “This is a public interest case, and it is meant to prevent such incidents in future,” Justice Aamir Farooq said. “We want to highlight the problem not targeting any person,” he said.

“It is a social issue, and we have to seek a solution to prevent it.” “Earlier Tayyaba case of similar nature surfaced,” chief justice said. “Children should not be made a mean of earning”.

“There should be care centres to prevent children from work,” Qaisar Imam advocate said.

“There are child protection centres that could play their role and the National Human Rights Commission is also present, moreover the Human Rights ministry could also look into this issue,” amicus curiae Zainab Janjua said.

“We expect the human rights ministry will play its role in this issue,” chief justice observed. “The human rights ministry should submit its reply to curb the domestic violence incidents,” chief justice said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 13.