IHC sets aside Pemra order banning Imran Khan’s live speeches

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday nullified the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) order to ban the live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued three-page written order on ex-prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plea challenging the Pemra ban against his live speeches.

In a written judgment, the court observed that counsel, who appeared on behalf of PEMRA, was not able to satisfy the Court that a blanket prohibition order could be passed under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

The judgment further reads: “if media channels “fail to implement directions regarding delaying mechanism, then PEMRA will be expected to proceed against such delinquent licencees in accordance with the law.”

The petition – challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) ban on live telecast of speech – was filed by Imran Khan’s lawyers, who requested the court to set aside the order of the ban.

The petition stated, “While referring to the violence against party member Shahbaz Gill, Imran had requested to take legal action against those responsible.”

On August 21, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) slapped a ban on telecast of live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels with immediate effect.

PEMRA in its press release said: “It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.”

