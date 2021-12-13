IHC shows displeasure over enforced disappearances in Naaru case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday observed that the missing persons commission has failed to fulfill its mandate, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked while hearing a petition filed by the family of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru.

Justice Athar Minallah expressed displeasure at the enforced disappearances and said that chief executives of the country were ultimately answerable for such acts and wondered if they should be charged with Article 6 of the Constitution.

Justice Minallah lauded the meeting of the family members of Naaru with the prime minister. “We expected that the federal cabinet would do something after this meeting with the family of missing journalist.”

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the commission on the enforced disappearances a violation of the Article 14 adding that the commission has failed to fulfill its actual mandate.

“Should the court impose Article-6 on all chief executives in the missing persons’ case and initiate their trial?” the chief justice questioned.

Attorney General Khalid Javed sought additional time from the court, saying “I will intimate the bench what the state can do over it.”

The court granted four weeks to the AGP to assist the court in the case and adjourned further hearing till January 18 next year.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!