IHC stays cipher trial till January 11

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued stay orders restraining cipher trial proceedings, ARY News reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb restrained the case till January 11 while hearing a petition against in-camera trial.

The defence pleaded to the court that instead of complaint an FIR of the case was registered, and court proceedings were initiated.

The court served notice to the federation over the appeal against the indictment.

Justice Miangul Aurangzeb on the defence plea said that the court initially issuing notice adding that necessary papers of the trial should be submitted in the next hearing.

“Why an in-camera trial started when this court ordered for an open trial,” Justice Aurangzeb questioned. “Why an in-camera hearing being held when jail trial being conducted,” the bench asked. “The reasons for in-camera trial have been written in three lines,” court said. “We have described what is an open trial, saying you, you and you come is not an open trial,” the Judge said.

“Media has been allowed, who anyone wants to attend can come,” Attorney General told the court. “This is not the way, there must be an order,” Justice Miangul said.

“If cross-examnation was held in presence of the media,” court questioned.

Attorney General said that the three persons cross-examined were linked with the code, decode of cipher.

“We have tried to understand an open trial in the judgment, why don’t you understand that a strong case goes in vain if not run properly,” court said.

Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the plea against in-camera trial has been non-maintainable, “I will assist the court over the matter”.

Attorney General assured the court that only four witnesses in-camera cross-examination will be conducted, which have been linked the Foreign Office’s cipher security.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the plea against in-camera hearing of the case till January 11.