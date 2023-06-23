IHC stops police from arresting Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the case pertaining to vandalism and violence on May 9, ARY News reported.

A case was registered in Tarnol police station on the incidents of May 9.

Grating bail to veteran politicians, the court stopped the police from arresting Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and issued a notice to the police and sought the records till July 10.

The duo were also ordered to submit a bond of Rs0.1 million each.

The development comes a day after the Peshawar High Court granted transit bail to former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former federal minister Asad Umar until June 23 in a case registered by the Islamabad police over the May 9 violent protests.

Justice Waqar Ahmad of a single-member bench accepted the joint petition of the two former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for pre-arrest transit bail and stopped police from arresting PTI leaders till Friday.