IHC strikes down property tax hike

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has annulled the notification regarding property tax increase and issuance of notices to newly included areas in the federal capital.

The court approved petitions filed by Munir Chaudhry and Ahmed Hassan Rana against hike in property hike and notices.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the ruling, noting that the notification of January 23, 2024, by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had been challenged in court.

Earlier, on June 4, 2024, the court had already suspended the property tax hike notices.

The MCI argued that the January 23 notification was never published in the official gazette and was merely a draft.

Earlier in June, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) from increasing property taxes until the local government elections are conducted.

The direction was issued by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while hearing petitions concerning the delay in the local government elections and the scope of municipal authority in Islamabad.