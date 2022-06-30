IHC summons DC after permission denied to PTI for Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad on Friday (tomorrow) after the PTI pleaded before the court that the local administration was not issuing permission for their public rally at Parade Ground, ARY NEWS reported.

PTI counsel Babar Awan during the hearing said that the party was planning a public gathering on July 02 for which they have sought permission from deputy commissioner Islamabad on June 27.

“The deputy commissioner has yet not decided on the plea even after the previous orders from the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court in this regard,” Babar Awan said after Justice Aamir Farooq asked if they have received any response from the administration.

The court summoned Islamabad DC in a personal capacity on Friday (tomorrow) and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.

On June 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced organizing a power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground and called for nationwide protests next week against the ‘imported government’.

Imran Khan, while addressing a news conference at Bani Gala today, said that he is going to organise a power show at Parade Ground next week and asked people to stage protests in major cities across the country.

Khan criticised the current rulers, saying that they pushed Pakistan to the brink of disaster in the name of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. “They were not prepared to improve the national economy nor did they have any plan to control inflation.”

The PTI chairman said that the current rulers are only focused on getting NRO-II just like they had been awarded NRO-I by the military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Comments