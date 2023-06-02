31.9 C
IHC summons DG Rangers, IGP in Murad Akbar recovery case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned DG Rangers and IGP in person on Monday (June 5) in the Murad Akbar recovery case, ARY News reported.

Murad Akbar is the brother of former SAPM on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, who was ‘picked’ last week, as per the claim of the former SAPM.

The plea seeking Shahzad Akbar’s brother’s recovery was taken up by IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Naqvi Kiani. The court asked the defense ministry to ensure the appearance of DG Rangers at the next hearing of the case.

I will summon the interior minister and later the premier, if the authorities fail to recover ‘missing’ Murad Akbar, the IHC justice remarked.

Kiani further said it is better for the government to quit if the law and order situation in the 36-kilometer radius is so much worse.

The further hearing on the case has been adjourned by the IHC until June 5.

It may be noted that police have detained thousands of PTI workers and followers for alleged involvement in the deadly turmoil after the party chairman’s arrest in Islamabad last month.

