IHC summons record of Toshakhana case against PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday sought the record of the Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

The IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order on Imran’s petition against his conviction in the said case.

In a written order issued today, the IHC issued a notice to the district election commissioner of Islamabad.

“Notice to the respondent. Office is directed to requisition the record of the learned Trial Court,” the order read.

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Later, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.