IHC summons SSP operations in Azam Khan recovery case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned SSP operations in a personal capacity in former principal secretary Azam Khan missing case, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea seeking the recovery of Azam.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Farooq asked the police officials about the position of the Safe City’s cameras. The car in which Khan was shifted was not spotted in the cameras, the police officials said.

Azam Khan is ‘missing’ from June 15, show some seriousness, the CJ remarked. The additional attorney general said the police are cooperating and investigating to trace Azam is underway.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until July 5 by IHC and SSP operations was summoned in a personal capacity.

Read more: Abduction case filed against accused person in judge blackmailing scandal

It should be noted that the former Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Azam, allegedly went missing and his family reported his disappearance, confirming it to the Kohsar police station.

In a statement the family members stated that Azam Khan had left home the previous evening and did not return. His mobile phone is also switched off.

Meanwhile, the police said that investigations into the matter are underway to recovered the abducted former principal secretary.