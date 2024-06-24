IHC suspends ECP’s tribunal change verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to change the election tribunal, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and issued a contempt of court notice to PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel Khan.

During the hearing, the court asked the Additional Attorney General (AAG) how he would defend this ordinance.

“Abolish the parliament and run the government through ordinances, you people have set up an ordinance factory,” Justice Aamer remarked.

The court further inquired whether Anjum Aqeel had requested the ECP to change the tribunal.

“Please explain what is the meaning of word prejudice?” the chief justice said.

Anjum apologized to the judge stating “I admit that my English is weak, this is a legal language.

Following these remarks, the IHC suspended the ECP’s order to change the Islamabad Election Tribunal and reinstated the tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.

The court issued a contempt of court notice to Anjum Aqeel and adjourned the hearing till July 9.