IHC suspends Pervaiz Elahi’s detention order under MPO, orders his release

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the detention of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance and ordered his immediate release, ARY News reported.

Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has challenged his arrest under MPO in Islamabad High Court. He pleaded with the court to strike down his arrest under MPO and order his immediate release.

The PTI president had made the secretary interior, IGP Islamabad and others respondents in the plea.

IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri heard the case and ordered release orders of PTI President Elahi. The court also issued notices to respondents and sought replies in next hearing.

The IHC also ordered the former Punjab chief minister to appear before court in the next hearing and refrained him from giving statements until the next hearing.