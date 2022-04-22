Saturday, April 23, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Jahangir Aslam

IHC to broadcast live court proceedings

test

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark decision, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday allowed live streaming of the court proceedings, ARY News reported.

In compliance with the IHC CJ’s order, the IT department of the Islamabad High Court has installed the system in the courtroom for live streaming of court hearings.

As a trial, the proceedings of different cases will be broadcast live on a limited scale from today.

If remained successful, people would be able to watch court proceedings live on a website.

CJ Minallah also sought suggestions from the court reporters on live streaming initiative in order to make the initiative successful. He has directed the IHC Journalists Association to assist him in this regard.

 

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry hailed IHC’s live proceedings decision and urged a special FIA court to allow live telecast of court proceedings in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif.

Comments

Jahangir Aslam

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.