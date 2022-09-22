IHC to indict Imran Khan in contempt case today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will indict former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today in a contempt case against him for allegedly threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a five-member bench – comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aur­an­gzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar – will start the proceedings at 2:30pm.

The five-member bench will frame contempt of court charges against Imran Khan for passing controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In a circular, the IHC noted that a 15-member legal team of former prime minister, 15 law officers from the office of the attorney-general and advocate-general will be allowed to enter the courtroom.

During the last hearing on September 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) called the PTI Chairman’s response ‘unsatisfactory’ and decided to indict him in the contempt case.

As the court was set to announce its reserved verdict in the contempt case, Imran Khan requested the court to allow him to speak. At this, the IHC CJ said that the court had heard his lawyers.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, in an informal conversation with reporters outside the courtroom, the former PM said he wanted to speak during the proceedings but was not allowed to do so.

Imran Khan submits second reply

Imran Khan on September 7 submitted the second reply in contempt of court notice against him by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), expressing deep regrets over his unintentional utterances during the Faisalabad rally.

Imran Khan in his reply before the IHC expressed gratitude towards the IHC bench for giving him a second chance to submit his response in the case and said that he could not think of uttering anything against the judiciary.

He further said that his words were not meant to hurt the feelings of Judge Zeba Chaudhry and if her feeling have been hurt, it is deeply regretted. The reply from Imran Khan further said that he assures the court that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her.

Comments