IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took notice of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks in which he allegedly threatened Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and decided to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

The decision was taken after consultation with all other IHC judges, say sources.

A larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar will take up the case tomorrow (Tuesday).

While addressing a protest rally in Islamabad on last Saturday, Imran Khan warned IG and DIG of Islamabad police, saying that he will not spare them and register a case against them for “torturing” party leader Shahbaz Gill during physical remand.

He also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for approving police request of physical remand despite knowing that Gill was subjected to “torture”.

The IHC notice comes a day after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for “threatening” the judge and senior police officers at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

Imran gets pre-arrest bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till August 25 in a terrorism case.

During the hearing, the Islamabad High Court ordered Imran Khan to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.

Comments