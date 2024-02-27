IHC withdraws show-cause notice issued to Islamabad DC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday withdrew the second show-cause notice issued to the Islamabad deputy commissioner (DC) for skipping court hearing, ARY News reported.

IHC judge Justice Babar Sattar heard the case as DC Islamabad appeared before the court along with his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

The court accepted DC’s request to withdraw the show cause but dismissed his exemption plea from the court appearance on March 1.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon from going abroad.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar issued orders while hearing a case pertaining to the arrests of PTI leaders Sheharyar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in September last year.

The court had also issued a show-cause notice to DC federal capital and asked him to submit his reply by Monday.

It had also rejected the DC’s unconditional apology for flouting the court orders.

“You issued 67 maintenance of public orders (MPO) for the detention of 970 days,” the judge remarked, adding, “This was stupidity on your part. Now, you will face the consequences.”

“I will announce verdict next week,” said DC Islamabad.

Earlier, the court issued arrest warrants for Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon in the contempt case.