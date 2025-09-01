IHC’s new bench on Dr Aafia Siddiqui case dissolved

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) newly constituted single-member bench hearing the Dr Aafia Siddiqui case was dissolved on Monday after Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas referred the matter to the Chief Justice for the formation of a larger bench.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas took up Dr Fowzia Siddiqui’s petition regarding her sister’s health and repatriation. During the proceedings, Dr Fowzia’s lawyer appeared before the court. However, Justice Minhas sent the case file to the Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, observing that the matter would be decided by a larger bench.

Just two days ago, the case had been transferred from Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan’s court to Justice Minhas after the IHC registrar’s office issued a new duty roster of judges.

Earlier, the case was being heard by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and cabinet members during the previous hearing.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, was held on a petition filed by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in the United States.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq expressed strong displeasure over the federal government’s failure to submit a report explaining its refusal to assist in Dr. Aafia’s case before a U.S. court, despite being directed to do so in June.

“If the federal government’s report is not presented, I will summon the entire cabinet. Why shouldn’t contempt proceedings be initiated against all cabinet members, including the Prime Minister?” the judge remarked.

The court granted the government time to submit the report, warning of serious legal consequences for further delays.