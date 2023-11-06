PCB shares update on pacer Ihsanullah Khan’s injury

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday shared an update on emerging pace sensation Ihsanullah Khan’s injury.

“Ihsanullah is on road to recovery after spending 11 weeks in a post-operative care after suffering an elbow injury. Earlier, a doctor was flown in from England to conduct the operation in the first week of September,” the PCB statement read.

After the operation, the fast-bowler was placed in an elbow brace for four weeks, with a doctor and physio attending him on a daily basis at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Ihsanullah’s elbow brace was removed in the fifth week after which he started his active rehabilitation. His MRI CT scans in the second week of October showed signs of recovery according to the doctors who described them as having “satisfactory post-surgical appearances.”

Pakistan Cricket Doctors are confident that Ihsanullah will be able to begin functional training after the completion of the 16th week of his recovery.

It is pertinent to note here that Pakistan cricket team lost its main express pacer Naseem Shah before the ongoing World Cup in India and had to go with a medium pacer for emerging pace sensations Ihsanullah Khan and Mohammad Hasnain were both injured.