IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win best actors

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bagged the best actor awards at the IIFA Awards 2024 while “Animal” scored the most wins at the event.

The ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, saw Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for his role in “Jawan,” while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her role in “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.”

Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director for “12th Fail,” starring actor Vikrant Massey.

Take a look at the winners list:

Best Picture: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga)

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail

Best Actor (Male): Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan

Best Actress (Female): Rani Mukerji – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor – Animal

Best Supporting Actress (Female): Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol – Animal

Best Music Direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar – Animal

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal – Arjan Vailly (Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao – Chaleya (Jawan)

Special Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini

Debutant of the Year: Alizeh Agnihotri

Best Story: Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Lyrics: Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal – Satranga (Animal)

It is worth mentioning here that the IIFA Awards 2024 is a three-day event, with Day 1 celebrating the South film industry.

The second day sees the main awards night while IIFA Rocks for the music industry is held the third day.