Tina & Ike Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. dies at 67
- Oct 06, 2025 -
Grammy-winning sound engineer, Ike Turner Jr., the adopted son of Rock legend Tina Turner, has died of kidney failure at the age of 67.
The elder son of late musician Ike Turner, from his live-in relationship with Lorraine Taylor, Ike Turner Jr., who was later adopted by his wife, the Queen of Rock’ n Roll, Tina Turner, passed away on October 4 at a hospital in Los Angeles, confirmed his cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, adding that the Bolic Sound’s engineer, who has worked with both his father and mother after their divorce, in 1978, had battled serious heart issues in recent years.
In a statement to a foreign publication, Bullock said, “Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”
“As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” she added. “While he favoured the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favour the keys.”
Notably, Ike Turner Jr. was one of the four sons of Tina and Ike Turner Sr., including two from his previous relationship, one from hers, and one of theirs.
Michael and Ike Jr. were Ike Sr.’s sons with Lorraine Taylor, whereas Craig was born from Tina’s affair with Raymond Hill. Ronnie was the only child from their marriage, born in 1962.
With Ike Jr.’s death, Michael is the only surviving child of Tina and Ike Sr., who died in 2023 and 2007, respectively.