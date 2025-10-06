Tina & Ike Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. dies at 67

Grammy-winning sound engineer, Ike Turner Jr., the adopted son of Rock legend Tina Turner, has died of kidney failure at the age of 67.

The elder son of late musician Ike Turner, from his live-in relationship with Lorraine Taylor, Ike Turner Jr., who was later adopted by his wife, the Queen of Rock’ n Roll, Tina Turner, passed away on October 4 at a hospital in Los Angeles, confirmed his cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, adding that the Bolic Sound’s engineer, who has worked with both his father and mother after their divorce, in 1978, had battled serious heart issues in recent years.

In a statement to a foreign publication, Bullock said, “Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”