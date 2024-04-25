Ileana D’Cruz addresses speculations about secret marriage

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has put an end to speculations about her personal life as she confirmed her marriage to Michael Dolan.

In an interview, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actor discussed her life with Dolan and being a mother, an Indian media outlet reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Ileana D’Cruz announced the arrival of her first son Koa Phoenix Dolan in August 2023.

Since last year, reports had been circulating that she is married to US-based Michael Dolan.

While Ileana D’Cruz did not disclose many details about her husband during her latest interview, she praised him for supporting her in tough times.

“Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I’ll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there’s something else that, you know, trumps that the next day,” she said.

“He’s seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He’s just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he’s just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day,” she added.

Previously, she was also rumoured to be dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of Katrina Kaif, while she was in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone as well, which ended in 2019.

The actor’s recent movie was Do Aur Do Pyaar released in April 19, 2024. The movie also starrs Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy.

It is pertinent to mention that Vaani Kapoor replaced D’Cruz as the female lead in the sequel of the 2018 film ‘Raid‘ titled ‘Raid 2‘.

‘Raid‘, which was based on true events, saw Ajay Devgn playing the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Amit Patnaik and D’Cruz essaying his wife Malini.