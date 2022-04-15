Ileana D’cruz opens up on her struggle with ‘suicidal thoughts’

Bollywood actor Ileana D’cruz recently opened up on her struggles with ‘suicidal thoughts’ due to a very sensitive topic.

During her recent outing with an Indian media portal, Bollywood’s popular actor Ileana D’Cruz broke the silence on her ‘self-consciousness’ due to her body type, and revealed how her struggle with suicidal thoughts is often linked to the same issue, claiming it to be untrue.

Speaking about the mental health condition she suffers from – body dysmorphic disorder – the ‘Barfi’ actor addressed an article that suggested the actor ‘attempted suicide due to the condition’. “I came across an article because many people messaged me that ‘we didn’t know this about you’,” she told the interviewer.

“It was I think meant in good intent, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes, I’ve had body issues, from the time I was probably 12, I was very self-conscious. that’s one aspect.”

“The other aspect about the suicidal bit, it is a very very sensitive topic, and there has been a time where I hit a really low point in my life, and it got to a situation where I was thinking about stuff, but it wasn’t related to body issues,” D’cruz clarified.

She further expressed her annoyance over the fact that media portals ‘clubbed’ the two issues which were not interrelated.

On the work front, D’cruz was last seen in the OTT thriller ‘The Big Bull’ with Abhishek Bachchan. Her upcoming lineup for the year includes a social-comedy ‘Unfair & Lovely’ with Randeep Hooda and an untitled Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial alongside Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

