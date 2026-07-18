Ileana D'Cruz posts loved-up pictures with partner Michael Dolan

Well-known actress Ileana D’Cruz has frequently given fans glimpses of her joyful family moments since the birth of her son, Koa Phoenix.

On Sunday, the showbiz celebrity posted a few photos of herself and her partner, Michael Dolan, on Instagram, captioning them “party animals” alongside a giraffe emoji 🦒. In one photo, the Barfi! actress is seen smiling broadly for the camera while resting her face on her partner’s shoulder. Another photo shows Ileana taking a selfie while her partner makes silly faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

On August 1st of last year, Ileana D’Cruz gave birth to her first child, sharing the news and the baby’s name with fans a few days later. She formally introduced her child to the world through a cute picture posted on August 5th.

Regarding her career, Ileana D’Cruz recently starred alongside Randeep Hooda in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, which was released on March 8th in honor of International Women’s Day.

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film also features Karan Kundrra and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie centers on society’s obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-skinned woman who faces numerous challenges regarding marriage.