For years, Ilia Topuria carried himself with the confidence of a man who believed nobody in combat sports could beat him. The former two-division UFC champion never shied away from bold predictions, whether he was discussing fellow lightweight star Islam Makhachev, top contender Arman Tsarukyan or even boxing champion Terence Crawford, often insisting he would make easy work of them all. But his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 told a different story.

Heading into Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 main event at the White House, Topuria was unbeaten in 17 professional fights and riding the momentum of three career-defining victories. The Spanish-Georgian star had knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to capture the featherweight title, stopped Max Holloway in his first title defense and then moved up to lightweight, where he finished Charles Oliveira to claim a second UFC championship.

But against Justin Gaethje, the unbeaten run finally came to an end.

After absorbing heavy punishment over four rounds, Topuria’s corner waved off the fight before the fifth round could begin, handing him the first defeat of his professional career. The technical knockout victory crowned Justin Gaethje as the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje landed 91 significant strikes during the contest, more than any opponent Topuria had faced before. While the former champion enjoyed moments of success, particularly early in the fight, the damage steadily piled up. By the end of the fourth round, Topuria’s face was badly swollen and bloodied, and he trailed 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Needing a finish in the final round to retain any realistic chance of victory, he never got the opportunity.

Ilia Topuria was later taken to a local hospital for precautionary monitoring, and it did not take long for some of the sport’s biggest names to weigh in on the result.

Islam Makhachev, who had spent months being linked to a potential superfight with Topuria, reacted shortly after the bout. The former lightweight champion had often found himself in Topuria’s crosshairs, with the Spaniard repeatedly claiming he would knock him out if they ever met inside the Octagon.

He who exalts himself will be humbled ! There’s levels in this game! Congratulations Justin, you deserve this belt more than anyone! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 15, 2026

To quit in the biggest fight of your career – is something not everybody can do. Real Le Layenda 😃 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 15, 2026



Arman Tsarukyan also joined the discussion. The top-ranked lightweight contender had exchanged verbal shots with Topuria in recent months and was frequently dismissed by the former champion whenever questions about future challengers arose.

Ilia “no mas” Topuria 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 15, 2026



Outside MMA, undefeated boxing superstar Terence Crawford weighed in as well. Crawford had previously been mentioned by Topuria during discussions about crossover fights and pound-for-pound greatness, making Sunday’s upset impossible for him to ignore.

This the guy that said he would knock me out and whoop me and Shakur at the same time?😂😂😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) June 15, 2026

The defeat was particularly striking given Topuria’s comments during fight week.

Speaking on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, he made it clear that he intended to stand and trade with Justin Gaethje rather than rely on his grappling.

“If I wanted, of course I can take (Gaethje) down and I’d do with him whatever I wanted to do,” Topuria said. “But I really want to give the fans the show. … It’s gonna be a pure striking fight. At least from my side. If he’s going to try to take me down, then we have different plans for that also. Any way, I’m going to end up knocking him out.”

Ironically, one of the fight’s biggest turning points came when Topuria appeared close to doing exactly that.

A crushing shot to the liver visibly hurt Justin Gaethje in the second round and briefly put the former interim champion in trouble. Instead of pressing forward with strikes, however, Ilia Topuria chose to pursue submissions on the ground. The decision allowed Gaethje valuable time to recover, and from that point onward, momentum gradually swung in his favour.

For Gaethje, the victory marked the biggest achievement of his UFC career. After winning an interim lightweight title in 2020 and capturing the BMF belt in 2023, he finally secured undisputed championship gold on his third attempt. Previous title challenges against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira had both ended in submission defeats.

For Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, the night served as a harsh reminder of how quickly things can change in mixed martial arts. A fighter who entered the event as one of the UFC’s most dominant champions left with his first professional loss and with many of the men he once confidently called out watching it happen.