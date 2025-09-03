Ilkay Gundogan leaves Manchester City again

Ilkay Gundogan has completed a move to Galatasaray, Manchester City announced on Tuesday. This was his second spell with the Premier League giants.

The former Germany international joined his boyhood club in Istanbul, penning a deal until the summer of 2027.

This marked the end of a successful stint at the Etihad for a second time, having re-signed from Barcelona in 2024 after his initial seven-year stint in Manchester.

He becomes the Istanbul club’s latest high-profile recruit during this transfer window after Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.

At City, he won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups, and the Champions League in his first spell with the club before leaving to join Barcelona in 2023. He returned a year later, but was unable to prevent City from enduring its first trophyless season in eight years.

The 34-year-old Gundogan did not play in any of City’s three Premier League matches this season.

Speaking on his exit, Gundogan said: “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so many unforgettable moments, not least being captain for the Treble-winning season. To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this Club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever. I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkiye, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”