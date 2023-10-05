Illegal Afghan Basti razed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the district administration in a joint operation on Thursday razed the illegal Afghan Basti, located in Margalla Town of the federal capital, ARY News reported.

The crackdown on the illegal immigrants living in the country has been intensified as the deadline of October 31 is just 26 away.

Foreigners living illegally must leave Pakistan by October 31 or law enforcement agencies will ensure their arrest and deportation.

The enraged Afghan nationals resisted during the action conducted by the authorities against illegal structures in Islamabad. The police in retaliatory action, forced the protestors to disperse.

Read more: Pakistan bans export of 212 items to Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Commerce banned the export of 212 items to Afghanistan under the Transit Trade Agreement.

According to SRO Number, 17 types of clothes, all types of vehicle tires, tea leaves, cosmetics and dozens of toiletries have been banned.

Similarly, nuts, dry and fresh fruits, home appliances including fridges, refrigerators, air conditioners, juicer, and mixer blenders have also been banned from being taken to Afghanistan.

It should be noted that in the meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, it had been decided to take strict action against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and the trade and properties of illegal immigrants.