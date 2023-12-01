SC issues notices on plea against deportation of illegal Afghans

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to the federation, apex committee, and foreign ministry on plea against the deportation of illegal Afghans residing in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

Since the expiry of the deadline, nearly 300,000 illegal Afghans have returned to their homeland via the Torkham and Chaman borders.

According to the plaintiff, the caretaker government doesn’t have the authority to evict illegal foreign nationals.

At the outset of the hearing, the SC bench remarked that the deportation of Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan is a matter of constitutional interpretation.

Justice Ayesha Malik in her remarks said UN pacts regarding refugees ensure their rights and added Pakistan is bound as a signatory.

Justice Sardar Tariq also sought assistance on the matter of can illegal Afghan nationals living in Pakistan for the last 4 decades be allowed to live.

The SC while issuing notices to the federal government, apex committee and foreign ministry, adjourned the further hearing on the plea.