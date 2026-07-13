KARACHI, July 13: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has taken a strict stand against illegal constructions, directing that the expenses for demolishing unauthorised buildings in Qasba Colony be recovered directly from the salary of the responsible officer, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court disposed of a contempt of court application filed against the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other officials. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that despite clear court orders, illegal constructions continued in Qasba Colony and the authorities failed to fully implement the directives.

During the hearing, the government counsel informed the court that action had been taken on the judicial orders and further proceedings were underway. However, when the bench asked who would bear the cost of demolishing the structures that had already been completed, the SBCA lawyer could not provide a satisfactory reply.

Frustrated with the response, the court ordered that the cost of demolishing the illegal constructions should be deducted from the salary of the concerned responsible officer. The bench stressed the need for strict compliance with its earlier directives.

The development comes amid growing concerns over unchecked illegal construction in different parts of Karachi, where weak enforcement by building control authorities has long been criticised. Many residents complain that such violations not only violate city planning rules but also create safety hazards.

This latest order is being seen as a strong message from the High Court that officials will now be held personally accountable for failing to stop illegal building activities.