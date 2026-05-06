Illegal Housing Projects List for Islamabad- May 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has published a list of 98 illegal housing schemes on its official website to protect the public from widespread property fraud.

Property scams have become increasingly common across Pakistan, with naive citizens lured by promises of affordable homes, plots, and apartments. Victims are often persuaded to invest their savings in projects that either do not exist or lack legal authorisation.

The CDA has uploaded the list of unauthorised housing and agro-farming schemes on its official website, urging citizens to verify the legal status of any project before making financial commitments.

According to the authority, these schemes have not obtained the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and approval, therefore, they have no legal standing in Islamabad.

The CDA has also issued a list of fake housing projects and informed the public that the CDA Ordinance, 1960, ICT (Zoning) Regulations, 1992 and the revised rules and procedures for development of private housing schemes empower the CDA to regulate the planning and development of housing/farm housing.

CDA also highlighted a two-stage approval process for private housing schemes. Developers must first secure approval of layout plans (LOP), followed by the issuance of an NOC after fulfilling all regulatory requirements. Only then are they permitted to begin development work and sell plots.