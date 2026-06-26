ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Friday handed over five suspects to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a four-day physical remand in a case involving the illegal sale and purchase of human placentas, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, officials stated that the FIA had dismantled an alleged international human placenta smuggling network and uncovered two illegal human biological material processing facilities operating in Islamabad.

The FIA presented the suspects—including three foreigners and two Pakistanis—before the duty judge.

According to an FIA spokesperson, five suspects — including three Chinese nationals and two Pakistani citizens — were arrested during raids conducted in Islamabad’s F-7/1 and E-11 sectors.

The arrested Chinese nationals were identified as Li Ganglei, Wang Bao, and Pengfei Gao, while the Pakistani suspects were identified as Waqas Sarwar and Qaiser Hanif.

Authorities said the suspects were allegedly involved in collecting, processing, and exporting human placenta by falsely declaring it as “sheep placenta” for shipment abroad, particularly to Vietnam.

During the raids, FIA recovered processing machinery, finished products, and biological samples, including human organs and other suspected human tissue. The seized materials have been sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for forensic examination to determine their exact nature.

According to investigators, the Pakistani suspects were allegedly working as drivers and facilitators for the Chinese nationals and assisting in the procurement and transportation of human biological materials.

Preliminary investigations revealed that human placentas were allegedly collected from hospitals in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Lahore before being transported to the processing facilities in Islamabad. Officials said the processed placenta was intended for export, where it is believed to be used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical products.

The FIA said the suspects had established a well-organized network with the help of local facilitators. Authorities are also searching for additional individuals suspected of involvement in the alleged international smuggling operation.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) Act, 2010, and further investigations are underway.

Officials emphasized that forensic analysis is ongoing, and the exact nature of all seized biological materials will be confirmed after laboratory testing.