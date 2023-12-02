4,02,312 illegal Afghans returned to homeland

ISLAMABAD: At least 4,02,312 illegal foreigners including Afghans have so far been repatriated to their homeland in a dignified and safe manner.

The process of repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

“Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 3776 more illegal Afghan nationals, returned to their country yesterday.

Earlier, the Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai reiterated the government’s resolve and said that the illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their own country at any cost.

He said the government has set a target of deporting 10,000 immigrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success.

He said that Afghans were involved in sixteen attacks in different bomb attacks and sabotage incidents during one year.

The government has decided that ten thousand illegal immigrants will be sent to Afghanistan every day; he said reiterating that who has an Afghani Tazkira or any other document cannot escape from following the government policies regarding one document regime.