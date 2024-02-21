22.9 C
Illegal immigrants involved in serious crimes in Karachi: Police chief

KARACHI: Karachi police chief on Wednesday claimed that the illegal Afghan immigrants were involved in some heinous criminal activities in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

During an exclusive interview with ARY News, the Karachi police chief – Khadim Hussain Rind – asserted that more than 43,000 illegal Afghan immigrants, involved in activities such as street crimes and house robberies in the city, were deported.

“After the cleanup operation against illegal aliens the crime ratio in the city cut off by 4.9 percent,” he maintained.

The city police chief stated that a crackdown against drug dealers was also conducted in Karachi.

While responding to a question, Rind stated that a plan is being cooked regarding the security of PSL.

