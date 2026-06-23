Lahore: Police and the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) conducted joint raids in Kasur and Lahore, arresting four suspects allegedly involved in an illegal kidney transplant network, PHOTA said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the authority, the operation exposed a racket engaged in unlawful organ transplants.

Three suspects, identified as Naveed, Syed Ammar, and Shehbaz, were arrested during a raid in Kasur, while the alleged mastermind, Dr. Muhammad Rashid Khan, was apprehended in Lahore.

PHOTA said the case came to light after authorities discovered that a girl, identified as Sakina, was undergoing an illegal kidney transplant procedure. The operation to remove her kidney was reportedly underway at a private hospital when health authorities and police intervened.

Officials said the timely action by the Health Department and law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of the suspects and prevented the completion of the illegal procedure.

Following the raid, the hospital in Kasur where the operation was being conducted was sealed. Authorities said efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest other doctors and agents allegedly linked to the network.

Sakina Bibi was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore, for medical treatment and further evaluation.

Earlier Case

Earlier, in 2025, Rawalpindi police uncovered an illegal organ transplant gang in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station.

Man lured with job offer loses kidney to organ trafficking gang

According to police, a secret operation theater was established inside a bungalow where illicit activities were taking place.

During routine patrolling, police conducted a raid on the premises after hearing screams near the area. The operation, carried out with the assistance of female police officers, led to the rescue of a man, identified as Hanan Khan, who was found with stitches after a recent surgical procedure.

During the raid, four suspects were apprehended, while six others managed to flee the scene. Police recovered medical equipment and drugs used for organ extraction from the bungalow.