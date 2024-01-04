Illegal nikkah case: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi to be indicted on Jan 10

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions court in Islamabad have set January 10 date for the indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the illegal Nikah case.

Civil Judge Qudratullah issued a written order on Thursday confirming the scheduled date, directing the jail superintendent to ensure execution while considering the logistics of accommodating lawyers and media representatives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — has claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.