Illegal parking: SHC seeks report from Sindh govt, DIG Traffic

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a report from the provincial government and the DIG Traffic to address the issue of illegal parking across the metropolis, ARY News reported.

To address the issue of charging illegal parking fees and illegal parking, a hearing was held in Sindh High Court (SHC) where the advocate of KMC and petitioner presented before the court.

The advocate petitioner highlighted the double parking issues across Karachi, after which the court directed the petitioner to pinpoint areas where double parking is very common.

During the proceedings, the lawyer claimed that both DMC (District Municipal Corporation) and KMC (Karachi Metropolitan Corporation) have been actively involved in providing parking facilities.

However, the court raised concerns regarding the permission and regulation of double parking within the city, prompting questions about how such practices could be allowed by KMC and DMC.

Expressing over the condition of a parking plaza, the court questioned the advocate of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) regarding the purpose of parking plaza. However, the KMC lawyer replied that the parking plaza falls under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

The court highlighted that significant funds had been invested in constructing the parking plaza and questioned why it was not being used properly.

The issue of motorcycle parking fees was also brought up during the proceedings. The petitioner pointed out that the fee had been fixed at Rs10, but the parking mafia is charging Rs30 for motorcycle parking.

The court requested the Sindh government’s lawyer to provide specific locations where illegal parking was taking place, indicating a willingness to take action on the matter. The hearing was adjourned until September 26 to allow for further examination of the issue.