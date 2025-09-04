Illegal SIM activation network detained in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) executed a targeted raid in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, and uncovered an illegal SIM activation network operating through a private mobile company’s franchise, ARY News reported.

NCCIA commenced the operation following a formal complaint from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),

During the operation, officials detained a main suspect involved in activating multiple SIM cards using fake biometric verification system (BVS) devices.

According to the investigators, the franchise manager, in secret cooperation with assistants, gained unauthorised access to internal systems to bypass legal protocols and proceed with the illegal SIM activation process unlawfully.

During the 2 months, between March 1 and May 31, 2025, the group activated 379 SIM cards, of which 347 were registered using CNICs from Punjab.

Several individuals whose identities were exploited reported that they were completely unaware of any SIM activations from Karachi, raising concerns about identity theft and digital security.

Digital devices and implicating evidence were seized from the franchise centre. The suspect who was arrested is currently being interrogated regarding further people involved in the illegal SIM activation network, and additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

This operation is part of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s broader initiative against illegal SIM sales, which has involved raids in various cities, including Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) categorically denied the fake SIM advisory being circulated on social media, claiming that mobile phones will be blocked if more than five SIMs are used within a month, ARY News reported.

An untrue notification is linked to PTA, is being circulated in a visual post which even has PTA’s official logo, warning that using five SIMs on a single device would lead to the blockage of the device’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity.