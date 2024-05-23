‘illuminati’ member arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The District Central Police of Karachi arrested a man, claiming to be affiliated with the international secret organization illuminati, involved in some heinous crime, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The District Central Women Police conducted a raid at Rizvia Society apartment located at Nazimabad area and arrested a fanatic named Tahir, recovering his wife along with four children.

Quoting the arrested culprit, Erum Amjad the Woman Station House Officer (SHO), stated that the arrested accused is claiming to have associated with ‘illuminati’.

In the preliminary investigation, the arrested culprit, who is professionally a teacher, disclosed that he received tasks via email. He was instructed to record a video of the task and then email it back.

The SHO police claimed that the accused allegedly subjected his own wife to torture upon receiving a task, resulting in injuries to her body due to the violence.

Later, the accused was assigned the next task, which involved making a video of his daughter.

The SHO woman revealed that the accused Tahir continued to commit sexual harassment, torture and other shameful acts at the behest of the secret organization.

However, a case has been registered against the accused Tahir, while the police confiscated his laptop and other items from his apartment for further investigation.