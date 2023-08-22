Imaan Mazari gets bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

A case against Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir had been registered in the Tarnol police station for sedition and damaging government property.

Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja announced the reserved verdict. The court approved the bail plea of Mazari against surety bonds worth Rs30,000.

However, the court sent Ali Wazir to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) remanded human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari into police custody in a case of “interference in state affairs”.

The female lawyer was presented before the court after her one-day remand expired today. At the outset of the hearing, Imaan’s lawyer stated that her client was booked in two different cases of the same nature.

The police failed to recover anything in physical remand of 24 hours and now demanding a remand of 10 days of her client.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imaan was arrested by police in the wee hours of Sunday on the charges of interference in state affairs.