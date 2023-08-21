Imaan Mazari remanded into police custody for three days

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday remanded human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari into police custody in a case of “interference in state affairs”.

Imaan was arrested by police in the wee hours of Sunday on the charges of interference in state affairs.

The female lawyer was presented before the court after her one-day remand expired today. At the outset of the hearing, Imaan’s lawyer stated that her client was booked in two different cases of the same nature.

The police failed to recover anything in physical remand of 24 hours and now demanding a remand of 10 days of her client.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge handed over the human rights lawyer to police on three-day physical remand.

Earlier, Imaan Mazari broke into tears while meeting her mother Shireen Mazari, former federal minister for human rights on the court premises.

Earlier, Shireen Mazari, the mother of Imaan Mazari claimed that policewomen “in plain clothes” had broken into their residence and taken her daughter away in the wee hours of Sunday night.

Mazari claimed the authorities also took away their security cameras, her daughter’s laptop and cellphone.