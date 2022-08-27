Saturday, August 27, 2022
Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq welcome baby boy

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim and wife Sannia Ashfaq welcomed their first child baby boy on Saturday.

The all-rounder, who represents Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, announced the good news on social media application Twitter. He has not revealed the name of the child.

We have been blessed with a baby boy #Alhamdulillah,” the tweet read. The cricketing fraternity and fans congratulated on becoming a father.

Imad Wasim got married to Sannia Ashfaq in an intimate Nikkah ceremony at Faisal Mosque in 2019.

The cricketer has represented Pakistan across two formats (ODI and T20I). He has 1,325 runs with five half-centuries. The left-arm spinner has 99 wickets to his name.

He has played 68 games for Karachi Kings and scored 682 runs at an average and strike rate of 18.43 and 127.71. He has bagged 42 wickets for the franchise.

