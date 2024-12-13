Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced retirement from international cricket, and is looking forward to continuing his journey in domestic and franchise cricket.

The all-rounder made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he has decided after ‘much thought’.

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Imad Wasim wrote on X.

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country.”

The post read, “While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways.”

The all-rounder Imad Wasim came out of retirement in March 2024 ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He had announced his retirement in November 2023 but was pushed by cricket pundits and fans to reconsider the decision after his remarkable form in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

The 35-year-old who made his debut in May 2015 represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He scored 1540 runs across formats with the help of six half-centuries and claimed 117 wickets.

He was also part of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, under the inspired leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Imad Wasim last represented Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match against Ireland.