Hasan Ali joins Karachi Kings for PSL 2024

Pacer Hasan Ali will join Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League’s 9th edition in 2024 as the franchise bid farewell to its long-time captain Imad Wasim, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In one of the first trades announced ahead of PSL 9, Karachi Kings has traded all-rounder Imad Wasim in return of Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali, signaling that the hugely popular franchise will now be led by some other player.

By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second round silver pick.

The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza.

The retentions and trades are to be finalised ahead of the PSL 9 Player Draft, which has been tentatively scheduled for mid-December, after the completion of the National T20. The final of the National T20 is set to be played on 10 December in Karachi.

