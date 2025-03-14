Imad Wasim opens up on T20 World Cup 2024 knock against India

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has opened up on his 15-run inning of 23 ball in the losing cause against the arch-rivals India in T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, India set Pakistan to chase 120 on a tricky Nassau County International Cricket Stadium surface. The Green Shirts had a decent start to the pursuit but ended up losing the match by six runs.

Imad Wasim came out to bat when Pakistan were 73/3 in 12.2 overs, needing a further 47 runs off 46 deliveries.

The all-rounder revealed that the plan was to take the run-chase against India deeper but he could not execute the plans properly.

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York. Wasim took 23 balls to score his 15 runs in the losing cause.

In a recent interview Imad recounted the criticism he faced after that knock, saying “When I scored 15 runs off 23 balls (against India), after that, the amount of bashing I got, I felt like I’d never done anything in my life. I tried my best, I really apologized in front of the team and management.”

It is important to mention here that Imad Wasim has earlier announced retirement from international cricket, however he is continuing his journey in domestic and franchise cricket.

The all-rounder made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he has decided after ‘much thought’.

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Imad Wasim wrote on X.