Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” the left-handed all-rounder announced on X (formerly Twitter).

He also acknowledged the support of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the years, saying “it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan”.

“It’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he added.

Imad Wasim also thanked Pakistan fans for “supporting him with passion”.

“A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage,” he concluded.

Imad Wasim played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan as a left-arm spinner and a lower-order batter. He last represented Pakistan in April 2023.