Imad Wasim says he is fit and can play for another 4 to 5 years

Following his brilliant performance in the PSL 9 final, Islamabad United’s all-rounder Imad Wasim said he is fit and can play for another 4 to 5 years.

“I think I’m happy playing cricket, I’m fit and trying to contribute as much as possible. I’ve four-five years of cricket left in me,” Imad said after the match.

Imad Wasim said, “We should have finished the match one over earlier. Hunain Shah kept his nerves and smashed a boundary on the last ball of the inning.”

Imad Wasim started the innings brilliantly by taking two wickets in his first over, removing in-form Yasir Khan and David Willey.

Imad continued to produce magic with the ball as he went on to remove three more Sultans batters — Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles and Chris Jordan — becoming just the first player to take five wickets in a PSL final.

The left-handed batter also remained not out at 19 runs.

Islamabad claimed their third PSL title, beating Multan Sultans by two wickets in the final, after emerging victorious in 2016 and 2018 and have become the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

It should be noted that Imad Wasim was also awarded the title of the best all-rounder of the tournament for his outstanding performance in the PSL, while Islamabad’s captain Shadab Khan was honored with the Player of the Tournament award.

With 24 wickets in PSL 9, Osama Mir was awarded the best bowler of the tournament, while Babar Azam won the award for the best batsman of the tournament.

Babar Azam scored 469 runs in 12 matches, but he couldn’t break the record for the most runs scored in a single edition.

Karachi Kings’ Irfan Khan Niazi was named the best fielder of the tournament, and he also received the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

Azam Khan was honored as the best wicketkeeper of the tournament, while the Spirit of Cricket award went to Peshawar Zalmi.