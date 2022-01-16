Image of spaghetti dish frozen mid-air at -34C goes viral

In a spectacular sight captured on camera, a dish of spaghetti has been spotted frozen in mid-air at Mount Washington in the United States (US) after the temperature peaked to -34 degrees Celsius.

It happened with an Observer at Mount Washington Observatory who was trying to have breakfast when their pasta froze mid-air.

The Observatory said that it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place and shared the image on social media garnering interesting comments from netizens who were amazed to witness a frozen dish.

Read More: MAN ACCIDENTALLY CHEWS HEAD OF DEAD RAT MIXED WITH VEGETABLES ‎

The observatory wrote: “One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.”

One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.

Our Higher Summits Forecast: https://t.co/TaZNjmpICj pic.twitter.com/FhFhX0BnF1 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) January 11, 2022

Comments